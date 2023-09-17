49ers vs. Rams: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:17 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NFC West opponents match up when the San Francisco 49ers (1-0) and the Los Angeles Rams (1-0) play on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at SoFi Stadium.
The betting insights and trends for the 49ers and Rams can be found in this article before they square off on Sunday.
49ers vs. Rams Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Inglewood, California
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|49ers
|7.5
|45.5
|-350
|+280
49ers vs. Rams Betting Records & Stats
San Francisco 49ers
- The 49ers' 17 games last season went over this contest's total of 45.5 points eight times.
- San Francisco's contests last season had an average total of 42.2, 3.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The 49ers' record against the spread last year was 11-6-0.
- The 49ers were favored on the moneyline 15 total times last season. They went 12-3 in those games.
- San Francisco won all seven games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -350 or shorter.
Los Angeles Rams
- The Rams played four games last season that went over 45.5 combined points scored.
- Los Angeles had a 42.3-point average over/under in its matchups last year, 3.2 fewer points than this game's point total.
- Rams posted a 6-10-1 record against the spread last year.
- Last season, the Rams won two out of the 11 games, or 18.2%, in which they were the underdog.
- Last season, Los Angeles was at least a +280 underdog on the moneyline one time, losing that contest.
49ers vs. Rams Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|49ers
|26.5
|6
|16.3
|1
|42.2
|8
|Rams
|18.1
|27
|22.6
|21
|42.3
|4
49ers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|42.2
|42.2
|42.2
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23.9
|24.3
|23.4
|ATS Record
|11-6-0
|7-2-0
|4-4-0
|Over/Under Record
|9-8-0
|5-4-0
|4-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|12-3
|8-0
|4-3
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-1
|0-1
|0-0
Rams Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|42.3
|42.3
|42.2
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.1
|24.1
|24.1
|ATS Record
|6-10-1
|4-5-0
|2-5-1
|Over/Under Record
|6-10-1
|5-4-0
|1-6-1
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-2
|2-2
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-9
|2-2
|0-7
