One of the top running backs in football last year will be on display when Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers visit the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

See player props for the 49ers' and Rams' best players in this contest.

Christian McCaffrey Touchdown Odds

McCaffrey Odds to Score First TD: +310

McCaffrey Odds to Score Anytime TD: +125

Kyren Williams Touchdown Odds

Williams Odds to Score First TD: +1100

Williams Odds to Score Anytime TD: +460

More 49ers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Brandon Aiyuk - - 61.5 (-113) Jauan Jennings - - 15.5 (-106) George Kittle - - 38.5 (-113) Christian McCaffrey - 69.5 (-113) 29.5 (-113) Elijah Mitchell - 23.5 (-113) - Brock Purdy 237.5 (-113) 6.5 (-113) - Deebo Samuel - 11.5 (-113) 46.5 (-113)

More Rams Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Tyler Higbee - - 41.5 (-113) Matthew Stafford 228.5 (-113) 3.5 (-104) - Van Jefferson - - 37.5 (-113) Cam Akers - 30.5 (-113) - Tutu Atwell - - 40.5 (-113) Puka Nacua - - 45.5 (-113)

