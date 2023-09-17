NFC West foes match up when the San Francisco 49ers (1-0) and the Los Angeles Rams (1-0) play on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at SoFi Stadium.

How to Watch 49ers vs. Rams

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV: FOX

49ers Insights (2022)

The 49ers racked up 26.5 points per game last year, 3.9 more than the Rams surrendered per contest (22.6).

The 49ers averaged 365.6 yards per game last season, 24.5 more yards than the 341.1 the Rams allowed per outing.

San Francisco rushed for 138.8 yards per game last year, 23.7 more than the 115.1 Los Angeles allowed per outing.

The 49ers turned the ball over 17 times last season, five fewer than the Rams forced turnovers (22).

49ers Away Performance (2022)

The 49ers scored 24.8 points per game on the road (1.7 fewer than overall), and allowed 18 on the road (1.7 more than overall).

On the road, the 49ers accumulated more yards (366.4 per game) than they did overall (365.6). They also allowed fewer yards in road games (297) than they did overall (300.6).

San Francisco accumulated more passing yards on the road last season (231.8 per game) than it did overall (226.8), and conceded fewer away from home (202 per game) than overall (222.9).

The 49ers accumulated fewer rushing yards on the road (134.6 per game) than they did overall (138.8), and gave up more (95 per game) than overall (77.7).

On the road in 2022, the 49ers converted more third downs (45.5%) than overall (45%). But they also allowed opponents to convert on more third downs (41.2%) than overall (39%).

49ers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 at Pittsburgh W 30-7 FOX 9/17/2023 at Los Angeles - FOX 9/21/2023 New York - Amazon Prime Video 10/1/2023 Arizona - FOX 10/8/2023 Dallas - NBC

