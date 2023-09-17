For their matchup against the Los Angeles Rams (1-0) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, September 17 at 4:05 PM , the San Francisco 49ers (1-0) have three players on the injury report.

In their last outing, the 49ers won 30-7 over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Rams' last outing ended in a 30-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

San Francisco 49ers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Dre Greenlaw LB Groin Did Not Participate In Practice Samuel Womack CB Knee Out George Kittle TE Groin Full Participation In Practice

Los Angeles Rams Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Joseph Noteboom OT Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Ahkello Witherspoon DB Hip Full Participation In Practice

49ers vs. Rams Game Info

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV Info: FOX

FOX

49ers Season Insights (2022)

The 49ers were a tough opponent for opposing teams last season, as they ranked top-five in both total offense (fifth-best with 365.6 yards per game) and total defense (best with 300.6 yards allowed per game) this season.

San Francisco ranked sixth in points scored last year (26.5 points per game), but it thrived on the other side of the ball, ranking best in the NFL with 16.3 points allowed per game.

The 49ers compiled 226.8 passing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked them 13th in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they ranked 20th, surrendering 222.9 passing yards per game.

Defensively, San Francisco was a top-five unit in terms of rushing yards last season, ranking second-best by allowing just 77.7 rushing yards per game. It ranked eighth on offense (138.8 rushing yards per game).

The 49ers owned the best turnover margin in the NFL last season at +13, forcing 30 turnovers (second in NFL) while turning it over 17 times (third in NFL).

49ers vs. Rams Betting Info

Spread Favorite: 49ers (-7.5)

49ers (-7.5) Moneyline: 49ers (-350), Rams (+260)

49ers (-350), Rams (+260) Total: 45.5 points

