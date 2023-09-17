At SoFi Stadium on Sunday, September 17, the San Francisco 49ers play the Los Angeles Rams, starting at 4:05 PM ET. The 49ers should win, according to our computer model -- continue reading to discover more tips about the point spread, over/under and even the final score.

The 49ers fired on all cylinders last season, as they ranked fifth-best in total offense (365.6 yards per game) and best in total defense (300.6 yards allowed per game). The Rams were a bottom-five offense last season, ranking worst with 280.5 yards per game. Defensively, they ranked 19th in the NFL (341.1 yards allowed per game).

49ers vs. Rams Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Toss Up (Spread: 49ers by 7.5) Under (45.5) 49ers 24, Rams 16

The 49ers have a 77.8% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

San Francisco put together an 11-6-0 record against the spread last season.

The 49ers had an ATS record of 5-2 when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites last season.

A total of nine San Francisco games last season went over the point total.

49ers games last season posted an average total of 42.2, which is 3.3 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rams have a 27.8% chance to win.

Los Angeles won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing 11 times.

The Rams were an underdog by 7.5 points or more last year twice, and failed to cover both times.

Los Angeles and its opponent combined to hit the over six out of 17 times last season.

The over/under for this game is 3.2 points higher than the average scoring total for Rams games last season (42.3).

49ers vs. Rams 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed San Francisco 26.5 16.3 28 14.8 24.8 18 Los Angeles 18.1 22.6 21.9 22.8 13.8 22.4

