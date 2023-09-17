The San Francisco 49ers (1-0) will play NFC West rivals, the Los Angeles Rams (1-0), on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at SoFi Stadium. The 49ers are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7 points. An over/under of 45 points has been set for the contest.

If you're planning to make some in-game bets on the 49ers' upcoming game versus the Rams, then you'll want to bookmark this page for all of the numbers and statistical trends we highlight below, which will assist you in your live betting.

49ers vs. Rams Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

Last season, the 49ers led after the first quarter in 10 games, were losing after the first quarter in four games, and were tied after the first quarter in three games .

The 49ers' offense averaged 5.2 points in the first quarter last season, and on defense, they gave up 3.4 points on average in the first quarter.

The Rams were winning after the first quarter in eight games, trailed after the first quarter in eight games, and were knotted up after the first quarter in one game last season.

The Rams' offense averaged 4.8 points in the first quarter last year. Defensively, they surrendered 3.8 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The 49ers outscored their opponent in the second quarter 11 times, were outscored four times, and were knotted up two times in 17 games last year.

San Francisco averaged 8.9 points scored on offense and gave up an average of 4.7 points on defense in the second quarter last season.

The Rams won the second quarter in six games last year, lost the second quarter in nine games, and they tied in the second quarter in two games.

Offensively, the Rams averaged 6.8 points in the second quarter (15th-ranked) last season. They gave up 6.1 points on average in the second quarter (eighth-ranked) on defense.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the 49ers won the third quarter in 10 games last season, were outscored in the third quarter in five games, and tied the third quarter in two games.

In the third quarter last season, San Francisco averaged 6.3 points on offense, and it ceded an average of 3.8 points on defense.

The Rams outscored their opponent in the third quarter in six games last season, lost the third quarter in nine games, and were knotted up in the third quarter in two games.

The Rams' offense averaged 3.1 points in the third quarter last year. Defensively, they surrendered 4.6 points on average in the third quarter.

4th Quarter

In the 49ers' 17 games last year, they won the fourth quarter seven times, lost six times, and tied four times.

On offense, San Francisco averaged 5.7 points in the fourth quarter (16th-ranked) last year. Defensively, it allowed 4.6 points on average in the fourth quarter (fifth-ranked).

The Rams won the fourth quarter in six games last year, lost that quarter in nine games, and were knotted up in that quarter in two games.

The Rams averaged 4.8 points on offense and allowed an average of 6.5 points on defense in the fourth quarter last year.

49ers vs. Rams Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The 49ers led 11 times, were behind four times, and were tied two times at the conclusion of the first half last season.

San Francisco averaged 14.1 points in the first half (fifth-ranked) last season. On defense, it gave up 8.1 points on average in the first half (second-ranked).

The Rams were winning after the first half in nine games last season, were behind after the first half in seven games, and were knotted up after the first half in one game.

On offense, the Rams averaged 11.6 points in the first half (13th-ranked) last season. They surrendered 9.9 points on average in the first half (eighth-ranked) on defense.

2nd Half

Out of 17 games last year, the 49ers won the second half nine times (9-0 record in those games), lost seven times (3-4), and tied one time (1-0).

Offensively, San Francisco averaged 12 points in the second half (seventh-ranked) last year. From a defensive perspective, it surrendered 8.4 points on average in the second half (sixth-ranked).

The Rams won the second half in six games last season, and lost the second half in 11 games.

In the second half last year, the Rams averaged 7.8 points scored on offense and allowed an average of 11.2 points on defense.

