The San Francisco 49ers (1-0) hit the road for an NFC West clash against the Los Angeles Rams (1-0) on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at SoFi Stadium, so check out our best bets.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on 49ers vs. Rams? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When is 49ers vs. Rams?

Game Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: San Francisco 24 - Los Angeles 16

San Francisco 24 - Los Angeles 16 The 49ers have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 76.5%.

The 49ers won 81.2% of the games last season when they were the moneyline favorite (13-3).

San Francisco won all six games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -325 or shorter.

Last season, the Rams were the underdog 12 times and won two of those games.

Last season, Los Angeles was at least a +260 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

Who will win? The 49ers or Rams? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Los Angeles (+7.5)



Los Angeles (+7.5) The 49ers were 11-6-0 against the spread last season.

San Francisco went 5-2 as at least 7.5-point favorites last season.

The Rams had six wins in 17 games against the spread last season.

Los Angeles didn't have a win ATS (0-1-1) as 7.5-point or more underdogs last season.

Parlay your bets together on the 49ers vs. Rams matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (45.5)



Under (45.5) San Francisco and Los Angeles combined to average 0.9 fewer points per game a season ago than the total of 45.5 set for this matchup.

Opponents of these teams averaged a combined 38.9 points per game last season, 6.6 less than the over/under for this matchup.

A total of nine of the 49ers' games last season went over the point total.

In Rams games last season, combined scoring went over the point total seven times.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.