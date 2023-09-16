NEC Games Today: How to Watch NEC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 3
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 9:10 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Week 3 college football slate includes seven games involving teams from the NEC. Hoping to see every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find details below on how to watch.
NEC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at Kent State Golden Flashes
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|LIU Post Pioneers at Baylor Bears
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Stonehill Skyhawks at Georgetown Hoyas
|12:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Wagner Seahawks at Sacred Heart Pioneers
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|NEC Front Row
|Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash at Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens
|6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|FloSports
|Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons at Merrimack Warriors
|6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|NEC Front Row
|Duquesne Dukes at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
