UNLV vs. Vanderbilt: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 16
The UNLV Rebels (1-1) will look to upset the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium. The Commodores are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 59.5 points.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Vanderbilt vs. UNLV matchup.
UNLV vs. Vanderbilt Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Paradise, Nevada
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
UNLV vs. Vanderbilt Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Vanderbilt Moneyline
|UNLV Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Vanderbilt (-4.5)
|59.5
|-190
|+155
|DraftKings
|Vanderbilt (-4)
|59.5
|-185
|+154
|FanDuel
|Vanderbilt (-4.5)
|59.5
|-194
|+160
UNLV vs. Vanderbilt Betting Trends
- UNLV has won all one of its games against the spread this year.
- The Rebels have won their only game this season when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.
- Vanderbilt has not won against the spread this season in three chances.
- The Commodores have not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.
UNLV 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MWC
|+2200
|Bet $100 to win $2200
