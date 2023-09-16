The Vanderbilt Commodores (2-1) visit the UNLV Rebels (1-1) at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Vanderbilt is totaling 393.7 yards per game on offense, which ranks 69th in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, the Commodores rank 91st, allowing 384.3 yards per contest. UNLV is compiling 25.5 points per game on offense this season (95th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 24.5 points per game (73rd-ranked) on defense.

We dive into all of the details you need before this matchup begins in this article, including how to watch on CBS Sports Network.

UNLV vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Venue: Allegiant Stadium

UNLV vs. Vanderbilt Key Statistics

UNLV Vanderbilt 319 (117th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 393.7 (12th) 450.5 (105th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 384.3 (125th) 172 (58th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 121 (99th) 147 (125th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 272.7 (44th) 2 (34th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (89th) 2 (74th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (32nd)

UNLV Stats Leaders

Doug Brumfield leads UNLV with 186 yards on 21-of-37 passing with zero touchdowns compared to one interception this season. He has chipped in with 60 rushing yards (30 ypg) on 17 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Vincent Davis has rushed for 96 yards on nine carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Jai'Den Thomas has run for 61 yards across 13 attempts, scoring two touchdowns.

Jacob De Jesus has hauled in 96 receiving yards on nine receptions to pace his squad so far this season.

Dominic Gicinto has put up a 52-yard season so far. He's caught three passes on three targets.

Ricky White's 10 targets have resulted in four receptions for 36 yards.

Vanderbilt Stats Leaders

AJ Swann has thrown for 766 yards (255.3 ypg) to lead Vanderbilt, completing 61.2% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season.

Patrick Smith has racked up 157 yards on 27 carries while finding paydirt one time.

Sedrick Alexander has carried the ball 24 times for 117 yards (39 per game) and two touchdowns.

Will Sheppard's team-leading 217 yards as a receiver have come on 20 catches (out of 30 targets) with six touchdowns.

Jayden McGowan has caught 18 passes for 214 yards (71.3 yards per game) this year.

London Humphreys has compiled six catches for 164 yards, an average of 54.7 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

