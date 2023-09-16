The Vanderbilt Commodores (2-1) are less than a touchdown favorite (-4.5) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 against the UNLV Rebels (1-1). The total has been set at 59.5 points for this matchup.

Offensively, Vanderbilt ranks 70th in the FBS with 393.7 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 91st in total defense (384.3 yards allowed per contest). In terms of points scored UNLV ranks 95th in the FBS (25.5 points per game), and it is 73rd defensively (24.5 points allowed per contest).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UNLV vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Vanderbilt vs UNLV Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Vanderbilt -4.5 -110 -110 59.5 -105 -115 -190 +155

Looking to place a bet on UNLV vs. Vanderbilt? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Week 3 MWC Betting Trends

UNLV Betting Records & Stats

Bet on UNLV to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

UNLV Stats Leaders

Aidan Robbins put up big numbers in the ground game last year, rushing for 1,009 yards and nine touchdowns in 12 games.

Robbins made an impact in the passing game too, catching 23 balls on 29 targets for 125 yards and one touchdown.

Doug Brumfield suited up for 12 games last year, and totaled 1,898 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, five interceptions and a 64.3% completion percentage.

As a runner, Brumfield scrambled for 261 yards (2.9 YPC) and six touchdowns.

Ricky White was an important part of the offense last year, amassing 51 receptions for 619 yards and four touchdowns.

Kyle Willams was targeted 65 times leading to 36 receptions, 473 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games.

Last year Austin Ajiake recorded 76 tackles, seven TFL, four sacks, and two interceptions in 12 games.

Adam Plant Jr., who was on the field for 12 games, totaled eight sacks to go with eight TFL and 37 tackles.

Jeffae Williams played in 12 games and amassed two interceptions to go along with 35 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and two passes defended.

The contributions of Elijah Shelton, who was on the field for 12 games, included two sacks to go with three TFL and 31 tackles.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.