In the game between the UNLV Rebels and Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday, September 16 at 7:00 PM, our projection model expects the Rebels to emerge victorious. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

UNLV vs. Vanderbilt Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction UNLV (+5) Under (57.5) UNLV 26, Vanderbilt 25

UNLV Betting Info (2023)

The Rebels have a 37.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rebels have covered the only spread they have faced this season (1-0-0).

UNLV is a perfect 1-0 against the spread when an underdog by 5 points or more this year.

The Rebels have not hit the over on a point total in one games with a set over/under.

UNLV's games this year have averaged a total that equals the point total in this matchup.

Vanderbilt Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Commodores have an implied win probability of 66.7%.

The Commodores haven't won a game against the spread this season.

Vanderbilt is winless against the spread when it is 5-point or greater favorites (0-2).

Two of the Commodores' three games have hit the over.

The over/under in this game is 57.5 points, 2.7 higher than the average total in Vanderbilt games this season.

Rebels vs. Commodores 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Vanderbilt 34.0 25.7 41.0 20.5 20.0 36.0 UNLV 25.5 24.5 44.0 14.0 7.0 35.0

