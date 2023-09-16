The Las Vegas Raiders at the moment have the 21st-ranked odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl at +8000.

Watch the Raiders this season on Fubo!

Raiders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +1000

+1000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Raiders to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Las Vegas Betting Insights

Las Vegas went 8-9-0 ATS last season.

Raiders games hit the over nine out of 17 times last season.

Las Vegas sported the 12th-ranked offense last year (352.5 yards per game), and it was worse on defense, ranking fifth-worst with 365.6 yards allowed per game.

Last year the Raiders were 4-4 at home, but they picked up only two away wins.

Las Vegas won two games as the underdog (2-5) and went 4-6 as the favorite last season.

The Raiders were 5-7 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC West.

Raiders Impact Players

On the ground, Josh Jacobs had 12 touchdowns and 1,653 yards (97.2 per game) last year.

Also, Jacobs had 53 receptions for 400 yards and zero touchdowns.

Davante Adams had 100 receptions for 1,516 yards (89.2 per game) and 14 touchdowns in 17 games.

In 11 games with the 49ers a season ago, Jimmy Garoppolo passed for 2,437 yards (221.5 per game), with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions, and a completion percentage of 67.2%.

In 14 games played for the Patriots, Jakobi Meyers had 67 catches for 804 yards (57.4 per game) and six touchdowns.

On defense last year, Maxx Crosby helped lead the charge with 88 tackles, 22.0 TFL, 12.5 sacks, and four passes defended in 17 games.

Bet on Raiders to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Raiders Player Futures

2023-24 Raiders NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Broncos W 17-16 +8000 2 September 17 @ Bills - +900 3 September 24 Steelers - +6600 4 October 1 @ Chargers - +2000 5 October 9 Packers - +4000 6 October 15 Patriots - +6600 7 October 22 @ Bears - +12500 8 October 30 @ Lions - +1800 9 November 5 Giants - +8000 10 November 12 Jets - +5000 11 November 19 @ Dolphins - +1600 12 November 26 Chiefs - +650 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 Vikings - +6600 15 December 14 Chargers - +2000 16 December 25 @ Chiefs - +650 17 December 31 @ Colts - +25000 18 January 7 Broncos - +8000

Odds are current as of September 16 at 5:16 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.