Nevada vs. Kansas: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 16
The Kansas Jayhawks (2-0) play the Nevada Wolf Pack (0-2) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Mackay Stadium. The Jayhawks are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 28 points. An over/under of 59.5 points has been set for the contest.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Kansas vs. Nevada matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Nevada vs. Kansas Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- City: Reno, Nevada
- Venue: Mackay Stadium
Nevada vs. Kansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas Moneyline
|Nevada Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kansas (-28)
|59.5
|-10000
|+1800
|DraftKings
|Kansas (-28)
|59.5
|-5000
|+1800
|FanDuel
|Kansas (-27.5)
|59.5
|-
|-
Nevada vs. Kansas Betting Trends
- Nevada has not won against the spread this season in one opportunities.
- The Wolf Pack have not covered the spread when an underdog by 28 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
- Kansas has won one game against the spread this season.
- The Jayhawks have not covered the spread when favored by 28 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
Nevada 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MWC
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
