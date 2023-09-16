The Kansas Jayhawks (2-0) play the Nevada Wolf Pack (0-2) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Mackay Stadium. The Jayhawks are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 28 points. An over/under of 59.5 points has been set for the contest.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Kansas vs. Nevada matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Nevada vs. Kansas Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Reno, Nevada

Reno, Nevada Venue: Mackay Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Nevada vs. Kansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Week 3 Odds

Nevada vs. Kansas Betting Trends

Nevada has not won against the spread this season in one opportunities.

The Wolf Pack have not covered the spread when an underdog by 28 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Kansas has won one game against the spread this season.

The Jayhawks have not covered the spread when favored by 28 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Nevada 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MWC +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.