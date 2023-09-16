The Kansas Jayhawks (2-0) visit the Nevada Wolf Pack (0-2) at Mackay Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Kansas sports the 55th-ranked defense this year (20 points allowed per game), and has been more effective offensively, ranking 23rd-best with 41 points per game. Nevada has lots of room to get better, as it ranks seventh-worst in points per game (10) this season and sixth-worst in points allowed per game (49.5).

Nevada vs. Kansas Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

Reno, Nevada

Reno, Nevada Venue: Mackay Stadium

Nevada vs. Kansas Key Statistics

Nevada Kansas 313 (119th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 530 (24th) 565.5 (122nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 279 (26th) 83.5 (117th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 253.5 (5th) 229.5 (73rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 276.5 (42nd) 4 (89th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (69th) 2 (74th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (32nd)

Nevada Stats Leaders

Brendon Lewis has compiled 286 yards (143 per game) while completing 56.6% of his passes with one interception this season. He's also run for 24 yards .

Sean Dollars has carried the ball 18 times for 81 yards, with one touchdown. He's also tacked on five catches for 47 yards.

Ashton Hayes has racked up 15 carries and totaled 27 yards.

Jamaal Bell leads his squad with 188 receiving yards on 16 receptions with one touchdown.

Spencer Curtis has racked up 86 receiving yards (43 yards per game) on four receptions.

John Jackson III has racked up 72 reciving yards (36 ypg) this season.

Kansas Stats Leaders

Jalon Daniels has compiled 277 yards (138.5 ypg) on 21-of-29 passing with two touchdowns compared to one interception this season. In addition, he's added 24 rushing yards (12 ypg) on 11 carries.

Devin Neal has racked up 214 yards on 23 carries while finding the end zone two times. He's also caught seven passes for 72 yards (36 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

This season, Daniel Hishaw Jr. has carried the ball 16 times for 127 yards (63.5 per game) and two touchdowns.

Lawrence Arnold's 166 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted nine times and has collected nine catches.

Luke Grimm has put together a 102-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in seven passes on eight targets.

Quentin Skinner has a total of 101 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing six throws.

