The Nevada Wolf Pack (0-2) will try to prove oddsmakers wrong when they hit the field against the Kansas Jayhawks (2-0) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 as an overwhelming 28-point underdog. An over/under of 58.5 is set in the game.

Offensively, Kansas has been a top-25 unit, ranking 25th-best in the FBS by compiling 41 points per game. The Jayhawks rank 56th on defense (20 points allowed per game). Nevada has lots of room to improve, as it ranks seventh-worst in points per game (10) this season and sixth-worst in points surrendered per game (49.5).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nevada vs. Kansas Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Location: Reno, Nevada

Reno, Nevada Venue: Mackay Stadium

Mackay Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Kansas vs Nevada Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kansas -28 -110 -110 58.5 -105 -115 -10000 +1800

Looking to place a bet on Nevada vs. Kansas? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Week 3 MWC Betting Trends

Nevada Betting Records & Stats

Bet on Nevada to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Nevada Stats Leaders

In 12 games last season, Toa Taua tallied 911 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns while averaging 4.2 yards per carry.

In addition to the stats he generated in the running game, Taua had 41 catches (on 51 targets) for 293 yards and one touchdown.

Nate Cox suited up for 12 games last year, and aired it out for 1,464 passing yards, five touchdowns, five interceptions and a 53% completion percentage.

As a runner, Cox scampered for 272 yards (3.8 YPC) and three touchdowns.

Last year Brian Casteel grabbed 48 balls on 94 targets for 581 yards and four touchdowns.

In 12 games last season, Devonte Lee piled up 233 rushing yards (3.5 yards per carry) and five touchdowns.

Last year Bentlee Sanders recorded 38 tackles, three TFL, and five interceptions in 12 games.

Dom Peterson played in 12 games, posting 15 tackles, six TFL, and five sacks.

With 32 tackles, five TFL, two sacks, and one interception, Tyson Williams was a significant player last season on defense.

Drue Watts compiled three sacks to go with six TFL, 31 tackles, and one interception in 12 games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.