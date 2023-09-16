In the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and Nevada Wolf Pack on Saturday, September 16 at 10:30 PM, our computer model expects the Jayhawks to emerge victorious. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Nevada vs. Kansas Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Nevada (+28.5) Over (58.5) Kansas 38, Nevada 31

Week 3 MWC Predictions

Nevada Betting Info (2023)

The Wolf Pack have a 5.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Wolf Pack have compiled a 0-1-0 record against the spread this year.

Nevada is 0-1 against the spread when an underdog by 28.5 points or greater this year.

Out of Wolf Pack one games with a set total, all have hit the over.

The average over/under for Nevada games this year is five more points than the point total of 58.5 in this outing.

Kansas Betting Info (2023)

The Jayhawks have a 99.0% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Jayhawks have won once against the spread this year.

Kansas has not covered the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 28.5-point favorites.

One Jayhawks game (out of two) has hit the over this season.

The average total for Kansas games this season has been 59, 0.5 points higher than the total for this game.

Wolf Pack vs. Jayhawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Kansas 41 20 41 20 -- -- Nevada 10 49.5 6 33 14 66

