The Fortinet Championship is in progress, and after the second round Justin Thomas is in sixth place at -8.

Justin Thomas is currently listed by bookmakers at +1200 to win the tournament this weekend.

Justin Thomas Insights

Thomas has finished better than par eight times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 13 rounds.

He has registered a top-10 score twice in his last 13 rounds.

Thomas has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 13 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Thomas has finished in the top 20 in two of his past five appearances.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

In his past five tournaments, Thomas has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 26 -6 266 0 16 2 4 $3.3M

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

In Thomas' past six appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top five two times and the top 10 three times. His average finish has been ninth.

Thomas made the cut in four of his past six entries in this event.

The most recent time Thomas played this event was in 2023, and he finished 20th.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,018 yards, 105 yards shorter than the 7,123-yard par 72 for this week's event.

The average course Thomas has played in the past year has been 229 yards longer than the 7,123 yards Silverado CC (North) will be at for this event.

Thomas' Last Time Out

Thomas was in the 63rd percentile on par 3s at the Wyndham Championship, with an average of 2.94 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He finished in the 86th percentile on par 4s at the Wyndham Championship, averaging 3.92 strokes on those 48 holes.

Thomas was better than 67% of the field at the Wyndham Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.25 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.46.

Thomas recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, better than the field average of 1.8.

On the 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Thomas had two bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 1.9).

Thomas' eight birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the Wyndham Championship were more than the tournament average (6.1).

At that most recent tournament, Thomas' par-4 performance (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 6.5).

Thomas finished the Wyndham Championship outperforming the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.4) with five on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the Wyndham Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Thomas finished without one.

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Thomas' performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

