The Colorado Rockies (54-92) will look to keep a three-game win streak alive when they host the San Francisco Giants (75-72) at 2:10 PM ET on Saturday.

The Giants will give the nod to Keaton Winn (1-2) versus the Rockies and Peter Lambert (3-7).

Giants vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Winn - SF (1-2, 3.55 ERA) vs Lambert - COL (3-7, 5.36 ERA)

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Keaton Winn

The Giants will hand the ball to Winn (1-2) for his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Monday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed five hits in six innings against the Colorado Rockies.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.55, a 4.17 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.000 in seven games this season.

Winn has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Keaton Winn vs. Rockies

The Rockies rank 20th in MLB with 643 runs scored this season. They have a .248 batting average this campaign with 142 home runs (28th in the league).

The Rockies have gone 5-for-22 with a double, a triple and three RBI in six innings this season against the right-hander.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Peter Lambert

The Rockies are sending Lambert (3-7) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 3-7 with a 5.36 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 87 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Monday against the San Francisco Giants, the right-hander threw five innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

The 26-year-old has a 5.36 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings over 25 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .273 to opposing hitters.

Lambert heads into the game with three quality starts under his belt this year.

Lambert is seeking his seventh straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 3.5 frames per start.

In seven of his 25 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Peter Lambert vs. Giants

The opposing Giants offense has the 24th-ranked slugging percentage (.390) and ranks 19th in home runs hit (160) in all of MLB. They have a collective .240 batting average, and are 23rd in the league with 1185 total hits and 22nd in MLB play scoring 632 runs.

Head-to-head against the Giants this season, Lambert has pitched 6 1/3 innings, giving up nine earned runs on 11 hits while striking out five.

