Keaton Winn will toe the rubber for the San Francisco Giants (75-72) on Saturday, September 16 versus the Colorado Rockies (54-92), who will answer with Peter Lambert. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET at Coors Field.

The Rockies are listed as +185 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Giants (-225). San Francisco (-2.5) is favored on the run line. The over/under for the contest is set at 10.5 runs.

Giants vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Winn - SF (1-2, 3.55 ERA) vs Lambert - COL (3-7, 5.36 ERA)

Giants vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Giants Moneyline Rockies Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -225 +185 Giants (-2.5) 10.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

If you're wanting to wager on the Giants and Rockies game but want some help getting started, here's a quick primer. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Giants (-225) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $14.44 back in your pocket.

Discover More About This Game

Giants vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Giants have been favored 73 times and won 39, or 53.4%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, the Giants have an 8-3 record (winning 72.7% of their games).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for San Francisco.

The Giants have a 5-2 record over the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- San Francisco and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Rockies have been victorious in 49, or 37.7%, of the 130 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rockies have been victorious two times in 30 chances when named as an underdog of at least +185 or longer on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Colorado and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +10000 15th 3rd Win NL West +3000 - 2nd

