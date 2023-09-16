Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants (75-73) will visit Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (55-92) at Coors Field on Saturday, September 16, with a start time of 8:10 PM ET.

The Giants are favored in this one, at -165, while the underdog Rockies have +140 odds to upset. The matchup's total has been listed at 11.5 runs.

Giants vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Scott Alexander - SF (7-2, 4.53 ERA) vs Kyle Freeland - COL (6-14, 5.07 ERA)

Giants vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Giants Moneyline Rockies Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -165 +140 - 11.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Giants vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have been favorites in 74 games this season and won 39 (52.7%) of those contests.

The Giants have a record of 15-13 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter (53.6% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for San Francisco.

The Giants went 5-3 over the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), San Francisco and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times.

The Rockies have been victorious in 50, or 38.2%, of the 131 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Rockies have a mark of 29-62 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +10000 15th 3rd Win NL West +3000 - 2nd

