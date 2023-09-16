How to Watch the Giants vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 16
Keaton Winn will start for the San Francisco Giants on Saturday against Ezequiel Tovar and the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET for this second game in a four-game series.
Giants vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
Giants Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Giants average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 19th in MLB play with 160 total home runs.
- San Francisco ranks 24th in baseball, slugging .390.
- The Giants are 23rd in MLB with a .240 batting average.
- San Francisco has the No. 22 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.3 runs per game (632 total runs).
- The Giants' .315 on-base percentage ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Giants strike out 9.3 times per game, the No. 25 average in MLB.
- San Francisco's pitching staff ranks 17th in the majors with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- San Francisco has the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).
- The Giants have the seventh-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.247).
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Giants are sending Winn (1-2) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.55 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 33 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Monday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- Winn is seeking his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.7 frames per appearance on the hill.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Giants Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/10/2023
|Rockies
|W 6-3
|Home
|Keaton Winn
|Peter Lambert
|9/11/2023
|Guardians
|W 5-4
|Home
|Alex Cobb
|Gavin Williams
|9/12/2023
|Guardians
|L 3-1
|Home
|Sean Manaea
|Cal Quantrill
|9/13/2023
|Guardians
|W 6-5
|Home
|Kyle Harrison
|Logan Allen
|9/15/2023
|Rockies
|L 3-2
|Away
|Logan Webb
|Chase Anderson
|9/16/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Keaton Winn
|Peter Lambert
|9/16/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Kyle Freeland
|9/17/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Sean Manaea
|Chris Flexen
|9/19/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Zac Gallen
|9/20/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Logan Webb
|Merrill Kelly
|9/21/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Keaton Winn
|Bobby Miller
