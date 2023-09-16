Keaton Winn will start for the San Francisco Giants on Saturday against Ezequiel Tovar and the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET for this second game in a four-game series.

Giants vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Explore More About This Game

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 19th in MLB play with 160 total home runs.

San Francisco ranks 24th in baseball, slugging .390.

The Giants are 23rd in MLB with a .240 batting average.

San Francisco has the No. 22 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.3 runs per game (632 total runs).

The Giants' .315 on-base percentage ranks 20th in MLB.

The Giants strike out 9.3 times per game, the No. 25 average in MLB.

San Francisco's pitching staff ranks 17th in the majors with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

San Francisco has the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).

The Giants have the seventh-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.247).

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

The Giants are sending Winn (1-2) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.55 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 33 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent time out came on Monday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

Winn is seeking his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.7 frames per appearance on the hill.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 9/10/2023 Rockies W 6-3 Home Keaton Winn Peter Lambert 9/11/2023 Guardians W 5-4 Home Alex Cobb Gavin Williams 9/12/2023 Guardians L 3-1 Home Sean Manaea Cal Quantrill 9/13/2023 Guardians W 6-5 Home Kyle Harrison Logan Allen 9/15/2023 Rockies L 3-2 Away Logan Webb Chase Anderson 9/16/2023 Rockies - Away Keaton Winn Peter Lambert 9/16/2023 Rockies - Away Alex Cobb Kyle Freeland 9/17/2023 Rockies - Away Sean Manaea Chris Flexen 9/19/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Alex Cobb Zac Gallen 9/20/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Logan Webb Merrill Kelly 9/21/2023 Dodgers - Away Keaton Winn Bobby Miller

