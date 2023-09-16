Elehuris Montero and the Colorado Rockies head into a matchup with LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants on Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

Giants vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 19th in baseball with 161 total home runs.

San Francisco is 24th in baseball with a .390 slugging percentage.

The Giants have the 23rd-ranked batting average in the league (.240).

San Francisco is the 21st-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.3 runs per game (637 total).

The Giants are 20th in baseball with a .316 on-base percentage.

The Giants strike out 9.3 times per game to rank 25th in baseball.

San Francisco's pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

San Francisco's 4.05 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Giants combine for the No. 8-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.251).

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Scott Alexander (7-2 with a 4.53 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his eighth of the season.

In his most recent time out -- in relief on Wednesday -- the left-hander tossed 1 2/3 scoreless innings against the Cleveland Guardians without surrendering a hit.

So far this season, Alexander does not have a quality start.

Alexander, who averages 0.9 per appearance, has not pitched five or more innings in a start this season (in seven starts).

He is trying to make his third straight outing with no earned runs given up.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 9/11/2023 Guardians W 5-4 Home Alex Cobb Gavin Williams 9/12/2023 Guardians L 3-1 Home Sean Manaea Cal Quantrill 9/13/2023 Guardians W 6-5 Home Kyle Harrison Logan Allen 9/15/2023 Rockies L 3-2 Away Logan Webb Chase Anderson 9/16/2023 Rockies L 9-5 Away Keaton Winn Brent Suter 9/16/2023 Rockies - Away Scott Alexander Kyle Freeland 9/17/2023 Rockies - Away Sean Manaea Chris Flexen 9/19/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Alex Cobb Zac Gallen 9/20/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Logan Webb Merrill Kelly 9/21/2023 Dodgers - Away Keaton Winn Bobby Miller 9/22/2023 Dodgers - Away Sean Manaea Clayton Kershaw

