How to Watch the Giants vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 16
Elehuris Montero and the Colorado Rockies head into a matchup with LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants on Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.
Giants vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
Giants Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Giants average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 19th in baseball with 161 total home runs.
- San Francisco is 24th in baseball with a .390 slugging percentage.
- The Giants have the 23rd-ranked batting average in the league (.240).
- San Francisco is the 21st-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.3 runs per game (637 total).
- The Giants are 20th in baseball with a .316 on-base percentage.
- The Giants strike out 9.3 times per game to rank 25th in baseball.
- San Francisco's pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- San Francisco's 4.05 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Giants combine for the No. 8-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.251).
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher
- Scott Alexander (7-2 with a 4.53 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his eighth of the season.
- In his most recent time out -- in relief on Wednesday -- the left-hander tossed 1 2/3 scoreless innings against the Cleveland Guardians without surrendering a hit.
- So far this season, Alexander does not have a quality start.
- Alexander, who averages 0.9 per appearance, has not pitched five or more innings in a start this season (in seven starts).
- He is trying to make his third straight outing with no earned runs given up.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Giants Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/11/2023
|Guardians
|W 5-4
|Home
|Alex Cobb
|Gavin Williams
|9/12/2023
|Guardians
|L 3-1
|Home
|Sean Manaea
|Cal Quantrill
|9/13/2023
|Guardians
|W 6-5
|Home
|Kyle Harrison
|Logan Allen
|9/15/2023
|Rockies
|L 3-2
|Away
|Logan Webb
|Chase Anderson
|9/16/2023
|Rockies
|L 9-5
|Away
|Keaton Winn
|Brent Suter
|9/16/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Scott Alexander
|Kyle Freeland
|9/17/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Sean Manaea
|Chris Flexen
|9/19/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Zac Gallen
|9/20/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Logan Webb
|Merrill Kelly
|9/21/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Keaton Winn
|Bobby Miller
|9/22/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Sean Manaea
|Clayton Kershaw
