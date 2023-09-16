Wilmer Flores and Ryan McMahon will be among the star attractions when the San Francisco Giants face the Colorado Rockies on Saturday at 2:10 PM ET, at Coors Field.

The favored Giants have -225 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +185. San Francisco (-2.5) is favored on the run line. The over/under for the contest is set at 10.5 runs.

Giants vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -225 +185 10.5 -120 +100 -2.5 +100 -120

Giants Recent Betting Performance

The Giants have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.

The Giants and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times in their last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Giants failed to cover.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have been favored on the moneyline 73 total times this season. They've finished 39-34 in those games.

San Francisco has a record of 8-3 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter (72.7% winning percentage).

The Giants have a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

San Francisco has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 63 times this season for a 63-78-5 record against the over/under.

The Giants have covered only 30.8% of their games this season, going 4-9-0 ATS.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 43-32 32-40 30-34 45-37 50-54 25-17

