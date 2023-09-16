Saturday's game features the San Francisco Giants (75-72) and the Colorado Rockies (54-92) facing off at Coors Field in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Giants according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on September 16.

The Giants will give the nod to Keaton Winn (1-2, 3.55 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Peter Lambert (3-7, 5.36 ERA).

Giants vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Giants vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Giants 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Giants Performance Insights

The Giants have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 5-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

The Giants did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

This season, the Giants have been favored 73 times and won 39, or 53.4%, of those games.

San Francisco has a record of 8-3, a 72.7% win rate, when favored by -225 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Giants have a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

San Francisco has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 632 (4.3 per game).

The Giants have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.

Giants Schedule