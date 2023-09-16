Saturday's contest between the San Francisco Giants (75-73) and the Colorado Rockies (55-92) at Coors Field should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Giants coming out on top. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on September 16.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Scott Alexander (7-2) to the mound, while Kyle Freeland (6-14) will answer the bell for the Rockies.

Giants vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Giants vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Giants 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Under 11.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Giants Performance Insights

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 5-3.

San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Giants did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

The Giants have won 39, or 52.7%, of the 74 games they've played as favorites this season.

San Francisco has a record of 15-13, a 53.6% win rate, when favored by -165 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Giants have a 62.3% chance to win.

San Francisco has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 637 (4.3 per game).

The Giants have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.05).

Giants Schedule