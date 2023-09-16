Based on our computer projection model, the Alabama Crimson Tide will take down the South Florida Bulls when the two teams match up at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday, September 16, which begins at 3:30 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Alabama vs. South Florida Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (61.5) Alabama 48, South Florida 15

Week 3 Predictions

Alabama Betting Info (2023)

The Crimson Tide have won once against the spread this season.

Alabama has a perfect 1-0 ATS record when playing as at least 32.5-point favorites.

Alabama has had two games (out of two) hit the over this season.

Alabama games this season have posted an average total of 53.0, which is 8.5 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

South Florida Betting Info (2023)

The Bulls are winless against the spread so far this year in one game with a set total.

No Bulls one games with a set total this year have hit the over.

South Florida games this season have averaged a total of 70.5 points, 9.0 more than the point total in this matchup.

Crimson Tide vs. Bulls 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Alabama 40.0 20.5 40.0 20.5 -- -- South Florida 31.0 32.5 38.0 24.0 24.0 41.0

