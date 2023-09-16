49ers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +700, the San Francisco 49ers sport the second-best odds to win the Super Bowl as of September 16.
49ers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC West: -400
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +700
San Francisco Betting Insights
- San Francisco compiled an 11-6-0 record against the spread last season.
- A total of nine 49ers games last season hit the over.
- San Francisco was a difficult matchup for opposing teams last season, as it ranked top-five in both total offense (fifth-best with 365.6 yards per game) and total defense (best with 300.6 yards allowed per game) this season.
- At home last year, the 49ers were 8-1. Away, they were 5-3.
- San Francisco won one game as an underdog (1-1) a year ago, and went 12-3 as the favored team.
49ers Impact Players
- Christian McCaffrey rushed for 1,139 yards (67.0 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games last year.
- McCaffrey also had 85 catches for 741 yards and five TDs.
- In the passing game, Brandon Aiyuk scored eight TDs, catching 78 balls for 1,015 yards (59.7 per game).
- In the passing game a season ago, George Kittle scored 11 TDs, catching 60 balls for 765 yards (51.0 per game).
- In the passing game, Deebo Samuel scored two TDs, catching 56 balls for 632 yards (48.6 per game).
- In 16 games last year, Nick Bosa registered 18.5 sacks to go with 19.0 TFL and 51 tackles.
49ers Player Futures
|Christian McCaffrey MVP Odds
|George Kittle MVP Odds
|Nick Bosa MVP Odds
|Brock Purdy MVP Odds
|Deebo Samuel MVP Odds
2023-24 49ers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Steelers
|W 30-7
|+6600
|2
|September 17
|@ Rams
|-
|+10000
|3
|September 21
|Giants
|-
|+8000
|4
|October 1
|Cardinals
|-
|+50000
|5
|October 8
|Cowboys
|-
|+1000
|6
|October 15
|@ Browns
|-
|+1800
|7
|October 23
|@ Vikings
|-
|+6600
|8
|October 29
|Bengals
|-
|+1400
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|November 12
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+2000
|11
|November 19
|Buccaneers
|-
|+12500
|12
|November 23
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+5000
|13
|December 3
|@ Eagles
|-
|+750
|14
|December 10
|Seahawks
|-
|+5000
|15
|December 17
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+50000
|16
|December 25
|Ravens
|-
|+1600
|17
|December 31
|@ Commanders
|-
|+10000
|18
|January 7
|Rams
|-
|+10000
