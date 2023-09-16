At +700, the San Francisco 49ers sport the second-best odds to win the Super Bowl as of September 16.

Watch the 49ers this season on Fubo!

49ers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: -400

-400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +700

Looking to place a futures bet on the 49ers to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

San Francisco Betting Insights

San Francisco compiled an 11-6-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of nine 49ers games last season hit the over.

San Francisco was a difficult matchup for opposing teams last season, as it ranked top-five in both total offense (fifth-best with 365.6 yards per game) and total defense (best with 300.6 yards allowed per game) this season.

At home last year, the 49ers were 8-1. Away, they were 5-3.

San Francisco won one game as an underdog (1-1) a year ago, and went 12-3 as the favored team.

49ers Impact Players

Christian McCaffrey rushed for 1,139 yards (67.0 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games last year.

McCaffrey also had 85 catches for 741 yards and five TDs.

In the passing game, Brandon Aiyuk scored eight TDs, catching 78 balls for 1,015 yards (59.7 per game).

In the passing game a season ago, George Kittle scored 11 TDs, catching 60 balls for 765 yards (51.0 per game).

In the passing game, Deebo Samuel scored two TDs, catching 56 balls for 632 yards (48.6 per game).

In 16 games last year, Nick Bosa registered 18.5 sacks to go with 19.0 TFL and 51 tackles.

Bet on 49ers to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

49ers Player Futures

2023-24 49ers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Steelers W 30-7 +6600 2 September 17 @ Rams - +10000 3 September 21 Giants - +8000 4 October 1 Cardinals - +50000 5 October 8 Cowboys - +1000 6 October 15 @ Browns - +1800 7 October 23 @ Vikings - +6600 8 October 29 Bengals - +1400 BYE - - - - 10 November 12 @ Jaguars - +2000 11 November 19 Buccaneers - +12500 12 November 23 @ Seahawks - +5000 13 December 3 @ Eagles - +750 14 December 10 Seahawks - +5000 15 December 17 @ Cardinals - +50000 16 December 25 Ravens - +1600 17 December 31 @ Commanders - +10000 18 January 7 Rams - +10000

Odds are current as of September 16 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.