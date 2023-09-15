Nevada High School Football Live Streams in Humboldt County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:15 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Humboldt County, Nevada, there are attractive high school football matchups on the docket this week. Info on how to watch them is available here.
Humboldt County, Nevada High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Spring Creek High School at Lowry High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
- Location: Winnemucca, NV
- Conference: 3A Northern - East
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Pyramid Lake High School at McDermitt High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM PT on September 16
- Location: McDermitt, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
