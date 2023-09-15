Kris Bryant brings a two-game homer streak into the Colorado Rockies' (53-92) game versus the San Francisco Giants (75-71) at 8:40 PM ET on Friday, at Coors Field.

The probable pitchers are Logan Webb (10-12) for the Giants and Chase Anderson (0-5) for the Rockies.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Webb - SF (10-12, 3.54 ERA) vs Anderson - COL (0-5, 6.49 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Webb

The Giants will send Webb (10-12) to the mound for his 31st start this season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in six innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Colorado Rockies.

The 26-year-old has pitched in 30 games this season with an ERA of 3.54, a 6.1 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.083.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

Webb has pitched five or more innings in nine straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 30 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Logan Webb vs. Rockies

The Rockies rank 20th in MLB with 640 runs scored this season. They have a .248 batting average this campaign with 142 home runs (28th in the league).

The Rockies have gone 18-for-74 with four doubles, a home run and four RBI in 20 1/3 innings this season against the right-hander.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chase Anderson

Anderson (0-5) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his 15th start of the season. He has a 6.49 ERA in 68 2/3 innings pitched, with 50 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, the righty went 3 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering six hits.

In 16 games this season, the 35-year-old has an ERA of 6.49, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .297 against him.

Anderson has two quality starts under his belt this year.

Anderson has pitched five or more innings in a game seven times this season heading into this game.

He has made four appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Chase Anderson vs. Giants

He will face off against a Giants offense that ranks 23rd in the league with 1183 total hits (on a .241 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .392 (24th in the league) with 160 total home runs (19th in MLB action).

Anderson has thrown 8 2/3 innings, giving up nine earned runs on 12 hits while striking out 10 against the Giants this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.