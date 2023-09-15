Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants (75-71) will visit Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (53-92) at Coors Field on Friday, September 15, with a start time of 8:40 PM ET.

The Rockies are +185 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Giants (-225). San Francisco is favored on the run line (-2.5). The game's over/under is set at 10.5 runs.

Giants vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb - SF (10-12, 3.54 ERA) vs Chase Anderson - COL (0-5, 6.49 ERA)

Giants vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Giants vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Giants have won 39 out of the 72 games, or 54.2%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, the Giants have an 8-2 record (winning 80% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for San Francisco.

The Giants went 5-1 across the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- San Francisco and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The Rockies have been victorious in 48, or 37.2%, of the 129 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Rockies have a win-loss record of 2-28 when favored by +185 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

