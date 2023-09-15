Hunter Goodman and the Colorado Rockies head into a matchup with LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants on Friday at 8:40 PM ET.

Giants vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants are 19th in baseball with 160 total home runs.

San Francisco ranks 24th in baseball, slugging .392.

The Giants have the 21st-ranked batting average in the majors (.241).

San Francisco is the 22nd-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.3 runs per game (630 total).

The Giants are 20th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .316.

The Giants strike out 9.3 times per game, the No. 25 mark in baseball.

The pitching staff for San Francisco has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the majors.

San Francisco has the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.02).

Pitchers for the Giants combine for the No. 8-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.249).

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Logan Webb makes the start for the Giants, his 31st of the season. He is 10-12 with a 3.54 ERA and 177 strikeouts through 193 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.

Webb is looking to secure his fourth straight quality start in this outing.

Webb will try to prolong a 10-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 6.4 innings per appearance).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 30 appearances this season.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 9/9/2023 Rockies W 9-1 Home Logan Webb Chase Anderson 9/10/2023 Rockies W 6-3 Home Keaton Winn Peter Lambert 9/11/2023 Guardians W 5-4 Home Alex Cobb Gavin Williams 9/12/2023 Guardians L 3-1 Home Sean Manaea Cal Quantrill 9/13/2023 Guardians W 6-5 Home Kyle Harrison Logan Allen 9/15/2023 Rockies - Away Logan Webb Chase Anderson 9/16/2023 Rockies - Away Keaton Winn Peter Lambert 9/16/2023 Rockies - Away Alex Cobb Kyle Freeland 9/17/2023 Rockies - Away Sean Manaea Chris Flexen 9/19/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Kyle Harrison Zac Gallen 9/20/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Logan Webb Merrill Kelly

