Giants vs. Rockies: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The San Francisco Giants and Colorado Rockies will meet on Friday at Coors Field, at 8:40 PM ET, with Wilmer Flores and Ryan McMahon among those expected to step up at the plate.
The Giants are -225 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Rockies (+185). San Francisco is favored on the run line (-2.5 with +100 odds). The over/under is 10.5 runs for the game.
Rep your team with officially licensed Giants gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Giants vs. Rockies Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, September 15, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Giants
|-225
|+185
|10.5
|-120
|+100
|-2.5
|+100
|-120
Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Giants Recent Betting Performance
- In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Giants have a record of 5-1.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Giants and their opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Giants have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
Explore More About This Game
Giants Betting Records & Stats
- The Giants are 39-33 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 54.2% of those games).
- San Francisco has a record of 8-2 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter (80% winning percentage).
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Giants have an implied win probability of 69.2%.
- San Francisco has combined with opponents to go over the total 63 times this season for a 63-77-5 record against the over/under.
- The Giants have collected a 4-8-0 record ATS this season (covering just 33.3% of the time).
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Giants Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|43-32
|32-39
|30-34
|45-36
|50-53
|25-17
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.