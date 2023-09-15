The San Francisco Giants and Colorado Rockies will meet on Friday at Coors Field, at 8:40 PM ET, with Wilmer Flores and Ryan McMahon among those expected to step up at the plate.

The Giants are -225 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Rockies (+185). San Francisco is favored on the run line (-2.5 with +100 odds). The over/under is 10.5 runs for the game.

Giants vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -225 +185 10.5 -120 +100 -2.5 +100 -120

Giants Recent Betting Performance

In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Giants have a record of 5-1.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Giants and their opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Giants have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants are 39-33 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 54.2% of those games).

San Francisco has a record of 8-2 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter (80% winning percentage).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Giants have an implied win probability of 69.2%.

San Francisco has combined with opponents to go over the total 63 times this season for a 63-77-5 record against the over/under.

The Giants have collected a 4-8-0 record ATS this season (covering just 33.3% of the time).

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 43-32 32-39 30-34 45-36 50-53 25-17

