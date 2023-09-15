Friday's game between the San Francisco Giants (75-71) and the Colorado Rockies (53-92) at Coors Field should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 7-6, with the Giants securing the victory. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET on September 15.

The Giants will give the ball to Logan Webb (10-12, 3.54 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Chase Anderson (0-5, 6.49 ERA).

Giants vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 15, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Giants vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Giants 7, Rockies 6.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Over 10.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Giants Performance Insights

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 5-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, San Francisco and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Giants' last 10 games.

This season, the Giants have been favored 72 times and won 39, or 54.2%, of those games.

San Francisco has a record of 8-2, a 80% win rate, when favored by -225 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Giants.

San Francisco has scored 630 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Giants have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.02).

