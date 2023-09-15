Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Elko County, Nevada this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

Elko County, Nevada High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Spring Creek High School at Lowry High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15

7:00 PM PT on September 15 Location: Winnemucca, NV

Winnemucca, NV Conference: 3A Northern - East

3A Northern - East How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Incline High School at West Wendover High School