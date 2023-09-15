Nevada High School Football Live Streams in Elko County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:14 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Elko County, Nevada this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Elko County, Nevada High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Spring Creek High School at Lowry High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
- Location: Winnemucca, NV
- Conference: 3A Northern - East
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Incline High School at West Wendover High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on September 16
- Location: West Wendover, NV
- Conference: 2A Northern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.