Washoe County, Nevada High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

TBD at Pyramid Lake High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 14

7:00 PM PT on September 14 Location: Nixon, NV

Nixon, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Edward C. Reed High School at Douglas High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 14

7:00 PM PT on September 14 Location: Minden, NV

Minden, NV Conference: 5A Northern

5A Northern How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Bishop Manogue Catholic High School at Carson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15

7:00 PM PT on September 15 Location: Carson City, NV

Carson City, NV Conference: 5A Northern

5A Northern How to Stream: Watch Here

Reno High School at Earl Wooster High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15

7:00 PM PT on September 15 Location: Reno, NV

Reno, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

McQueen High School at Hug High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15

7:00 PM PT on September 15 Location: Reno, NV

Reno, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Incline High School at West Wendover High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on September 16

1:00 PM MT on September 16 Location: West Wendover, NV

West Wendover, NV Conference: 2A Northern

2A Northern How to Stream: Watch Here

Pyramid Lake High School at McDermitt High School