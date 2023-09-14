Nevada High School Football Live Streams in Washoe County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:15 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to know how to stream high school football games in Washoe County, Nevada this week? We have what you need here.
Washoe County, Nevada High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
TBD at Pyramid Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 14
- Location: Nixon, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Edward C. Reed High School at Douglas High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 14
- Location: Minden, NV
- Conference: 5A Northern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Bishop Manogue Catholic High School at Carson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
- Location: Carson City, NV
- Conference: 5A Northern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Reno High School at Earl Wooster High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
- Location: Reno, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McQueen High School at Hug High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
- Location: Reno, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Incline High School at West Wendover High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on September 16
- Location: West Wendover, NV
- Conference: 2A Northern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pyramid Lake High School at McDermitt High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM PT on September 16
- Location: McDermitt, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
