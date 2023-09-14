As of September 14 the Las Vegas Raiders' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +8000.

Raiders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +1000

+1000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Las Vegas Betting Insights

Las Vegas won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total nine times in Raiders games.

With 365.6 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranked fifth-worst in the , Las Vegas was forced to lean on its 12th-ranked offense (352.5 yards per contest) to keep it competitive last season.

Last season the Raiders were 4-4 at home, but they picked up just two away wins.

As the underdog, Las Vegas had just two wins (2-5) a year ago, but when favored finished 4-6.

The Raiders were 5-7 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC West.

Raiders Impact Players

Josh Jacobs rushed for 1,653 yards (97.2 per game) and 12 touchdowns in 17 games last year.

Jacobs also had 53 receptions for 400 yards and zero TDs.

Davante Adams had 100 catches for 1,516 yards (89.2 per game) and 14 touchdowns in 17 games.

In 11 games for the 49ers a season ago, Jimmy Garoppolo passed for 2,437 yards (221.5 per game), with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions, and a completion percentage of 67.2%.

In 14 games played for the Patriots, Jakobi Meyers had 67 catches for 804 yards (57.4 per game) and six touchdowns.

In 17 games last year, Maxx Crosby collected 12.5 sacks to go with 22.0 TFL and 88 tackles.

Raiders Player Futures

2023-24 Raiders NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Broncos W 17-16 +8000 2 September 17 @ Bills - +900 3 September 24 Steelers - +6600 4 October 1 @ Chargers - +2000 5 October 9 Packers - +4000 6 October 15 Patriots - +6600 7 October 22 @ Bears - +12500 8 October 30 @ Lions - +1800 9 November 5 Giants - +8000 10 November 12 Jets - +5000 11 November 19 @ Dolphins - +1600 12 November 26 Chiefs - +650 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 Vikings - +5000 15 December 14 Chargers - +2000 16 December 25 @ Chiefs - +650 17 December 31 @ Colts - +25000 18 January 7 Broncos - +8000

