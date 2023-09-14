Giants vs. Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 14
The Colorado Rockies (53-92) host the San Francisco Giants (75-71) in NL West play, at 8:40 PM ET on Thursday.
The Giants will give the ball to Logan Webb (10-12, 3.54 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Chase Anderson (0-5, 6.49 ERA).
Giants vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Probable Pitchers: Webb - SF (10-12, 3.54 ERA) vs Anderson - COL (0-5, 6.49 ERA)
Discover More About This Game
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Webb
- The Giants will send Webb (10-12) to the mound for his 31st start this season.
- The right-hander did not allow a run in six innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Colorado Rockies.
- The 26-year-old has pitched in 30 games this season with a 3.54 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .248.
- He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.
- Webb has nine starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 30 chances this season.
Logan Webb vs. Rockies
- The Rockies have scored 640 runs this season, which ranks 19th in MLB. They have 1217 hits, 18th in baseball, with 142 home runs (27th in the league).
- The Rockies have gone 18-for-74 with four doubles, a home run and four RBI in three games against the right-hander this season.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chase Anderson
- The Rockies are sending Anderson (0-5) out to make his 15th start of the season. He is 0-5 with a 6.49 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty threw 3 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing six earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 35-year-old has an ERA of 6.49, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .297 batting average against him.
- Anderson has recorded two quality starts this season.
- Anderson has pitched five or more innings in a game seven times this year heading into this matchup.
- He has had four appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.
Chase Anderson vs. Giants
- He will face a Giants offense that ranks 22nd in the league with 630 total runs scored while batting .241 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .392 slugging percentage (24th in MLB play) and has hit a total of 160 home runs (19th in the league).
- Anderson has a 9.35 ERA and a 1.731 WHIP against the Giants this season in 8 2/3 innings pitched, allowing a .316 batting average over two appearances.
