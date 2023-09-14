The Colorado Rockies (53-92) host the San Francisco Giants (75-71) in NL West play, at 8:40 PM ET on Thursday.

The Giants will give the ball to Logan Webb (10-12, 3.54 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Chase Anderson (0-5, 6.49 ERA).

Giants vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Thursday, September 14, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Probable Pitchers: Webb - SF (10-12, 3.54 ERA) vs Anderson - COL (0-5, 6.49 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Webb

The Giants will send Webb (10-12) to the mound for his 31st start this season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in six innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Colorado Rockies.

The 26-year-old has pitched in 30 games this season with a 3.54 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .248.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Webb has nine starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 30 chances this season.

Logan Webb vs. Rockies

The Rockies have scored 640 runs this season, which ranks 19th in MLB. They have 1217 hits, 18th in baseball, with 142 home runs (27th in the league).

The Rockies have gone 18-for-74 with four doubles, a home run and four RBI in three games against the right-hander this season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chase Anderson

The Rockies are sending Anderson (0-5) out to make his 15th start of the season. He is 0-5 with a 6.49 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty threw 3 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing six earned runs while surrendering six hits.

The 35-year-old has an ERA of 6.49, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .297 batting average against him.

Anderson has recorded two quality starts this season.

Anderson has pitched five or more innings in a game seven times this year heading into this matchup.

He has had four appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Chase Anderson vs. Giants

He will face a Giants offense that ranks 22nd in the league with 630 total runs scored while batting .241 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .392 slugging percentage (24th in MLB play) and has hit a total of 160 home runs (19th in the league).

Anderson has a 9.35 ERA and a 1.731 WHIP against the Giants this season in 8 2/3 innings pitched, allowing a .316 batting average over two appearances.

