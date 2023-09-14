When the San Francisco Giants (75-71) and Colorado Rockies (53-92) meet in the series opener at Coors Field on Thursday, September 14, Logan Webb will get the call for the Giants, while the Rockies will send Chase Anderson to the hill. The game will start at 8:40 PM ET.

The Giants are -250 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Rockies (+200). San Francisco is the favorite on the run line (-2.5). The contest's total has been set at 10.5 runs.

Giants vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Thursday, September 14, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Webb - SF (10-12, 3.54 ERA) vs Anderson - COL (0-5, 6.49 ERA)

Giants vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Giants Moneyline Rockies Moneyline Run Line Total DraftKings -238 +195 - 10 Bet on this game with DraftKings BetMGM -250 +200 Giants (-2.5) 10.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Looking to bet on the Giants versus Rockies game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Giants (-250) in this matchup, means that you think the Giants will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $14.00 back.

Giants vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have entered the game as favorites 72 times this season and won 39, or 54.2%, of those games.

The Giants have won all four games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for San Francisco.

The Giants have a 5-1 record across the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, San Francisco and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rockies have been victorious in 48, or 37.2%, of the 129 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rockies have been a moneyline underdog of -250 or longer 19 times, losing every contest.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 3-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +10000 15th 3rd Win NL West +3000 - 2nd

