Mike Yastrzemski and the San Francisco Giants will take on Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Thursday at 8:40 PM ET, in the first game of a four-game series.

Giants vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Discover More About This Game

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 19th in MLB action with 160 total home runs.

San Francisco's .392 slugging percentage ranks 24th in baseball.

The Giants' .241 batting average ranks 21st in MLB.

San Francisco ranks 22nd in runs scored with 630 (4.3 per game).

The Giants' .316 on-base percentage ranks 20th in baseball.

The Giants strike out 9.3 times per game to rank 25th in the majors.

San Francisco's pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

San Francisco's 4.02 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Giants have the ninth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.249).

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Logan Webb gets the start for the Giants, his 31st of the season. He is 10-12 with a 3.54 ERA and 177 strikeouts through 193 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, the righty tossed six scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.

Webb is trying to record his fourth straight quality start in this outing.

Webb will look to pitch five or more innings for his 10th straight appearance. He's averaging 6.4 frames per outing.

He has had three appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 9/9/2023 Rockies W 9-1 Home Logan Webb Chase Anderson 9/10/2023 Rockies W 6-3 Home Keaton Winn Peter Lambert 9/11/2023 Guardians W 5-4 Home Alex Cobb Gavin Williams 9/12/2023 Guardians L 3-1 Home Sean Manaea Cal Quantrill 9/13/2023 Guardians W 6-5 Home Kyle Harrison Logan Allen 9/14/2023 Rockies - Away Logan Webb Chase Anderson 9/15/2023 Rockies - Away Logan Webb Peter Lambert 9/16/2023 Rockies - Away Alex Cobb Kyle Freeland 9/17/2023 Rockies - Away - Chris Flexen 9/19/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Kyle Harrison Zac Gallen 9/20/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Logan Webb Merrill Kelly

