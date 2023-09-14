How to Watch the Giants vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 14
Mike Yastrzemski and the San Francisco Giants will take on Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Thursday at 8:40 PM ET, in the first game of a four-game series.
Giants vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Giants Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Giants average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 19th in MLB action with 160 total home runs.
- San Francisco's .392 slugging percentage ranks 24th in baseball.
- The Giants' .241 batting average ranks 21st in MLB.
- San Francisco ranks 22nd in runs scored with 630 (4.3 per game).
- The Giants' .316 on-base percentage ranks 20th in baseball.
- The Giants strike out 9.3 times per game to rank 25th in the majors.
- San Francisco's pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- San Francisco's 4.02 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants have the ninth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.249).
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher
- Logan Webb gets the start for the Giants, his 31st of the season. He is 10-12 with a 3.54 ERA and 177 strikeouts through 193 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, the righty tossed six scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- Webb is trying to record his fourth straight quality start in this outing.
- Webb will look to pitch five or more innings for his 10th straight appearance. He's averaging 6.4 frames per outing.
- He has had three appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Giants Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/9/2023
|Rockies
|W 9-1
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Chase Anderson
|9/10/2023
|Rockies
|W 6-3
|Home
|Keaton Winn
|Peter Lambert
|9/11/2023
|Guardians
|W 5-4
|Home
|Alex Cobb
|Gavin Williams
|9/12/2023
|Guardians
|L 3-1
|Home
|Sean Manaea
|Cal Quantrill
|9/13/2023
|Guardians
|W 6-5
|Home
|Kyle Harrison
|Logan Allen
|9/14/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Logan Webb
|Chase Anderson
|9/15/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Logan Webb
|Peter Lambert
|9/16/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Kyle Freeland
|9/17/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|-
|Chris Flexen
|9/19/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Kyle Harrison
|Zac Gallen
|9/20/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Logan Webb
|Merrill Kelly
