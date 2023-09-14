LaMonte Wade Jr and Ezequiel Tovar will be among the stars on display when the San Francisco Giants play the Colorado Rockies on Thursday at 8:40 PM ET, at Coors Field.

The favored Giants have -250 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +200. San Francisco is the favorite on the run line (-2.5 with -105 odds). The contest's over/under is listed at 10.5 runs.

Giants vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Time: 8:40 PM ET

TV: SportsNet RM

Location: Denver, Colorado

Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -250 +200 10.5 -105 -115 -2.5 -105 -115

Giants Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 5-1.

The Giants and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times in their last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Giants' last 10 games.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have gone 39-33 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 54.2% of those games).

San Francisco has played in four games as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter and won them all.

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Giants a 71.4% chance to win.

San Francisco has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 63 times this season for a 63-77-5 record against the over/under.

The Giants have a 4-8-0 record ATS this season.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 43-32 32-39 30-34 45-36 50-53 25-17

