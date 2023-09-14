Thursday's game features the San Francisco Giants (75-71) and the Colorado Rockies (53-92) squaring off at Coors Field in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 7-6 win for the Giants according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET on September 14.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Logan Webb (10-12) to the mound, while Chase Anderson (0-5) will take the ball for the Rockies.

Giants vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Giants vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Giants 7, Rockies 6.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Over 10.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Giants Performance Insights

The Giants have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, San Francisco and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Giants' last 10 games.

The Giants have entered the game as favorites 72 times this season and won 39, or 54.2%, of those games.

San Francisco is undefeated in four games this season when favored by -250 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Giants.

San Francisco ranks 22nd in the majors with 630 total runs scored this season.

The Giants' 4.02 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Giants Schedule