The Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) host the Minnesota Vikings (0-1) at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday, September 14, 2023.

Before the Eagles square off against the Vikings, check out the betting insights and trends for both teams.

Eagles vs. Vikings Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Thursday, September 14, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video City: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Eagles 6.5 49 -275 +220

Eagles vs. Vikings Betting Records & Stats

Philadelphia Eagles

In seven games last season, the Eagles and their opponents went over 49 total points.

The average point total in Philadelphia's matchups last season was 45.5, 3.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Eagles had eight wins in 17 games against the spread last season.

The Eagles won 87.5% of the games last season when they were favored on the moneyline (14-2).

Philadelphia had a 10-1 record last year (winning 90.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter.

Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota played 12 games last season that ended with a combined score over 49 points.

Minnesota had a 46.4-point average over/under in its contests last year, 2.6 fewer points than this game's total.

The Vikings' record against the spread last year was 7-8-1.

The Vikings were underdogs in five games last season and won one (20%) of those contests.

Minnesota was not a bigger underdog last season than the +220 moneyline set for this game.

Eagles vs. Vikings Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Eagles 28.1 2 20.2 8 45.5 7 Vikings 24.9 7 25.1 28 46.4 12

Eagles Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.5 44.2 47.0 Implied Team Total AVG 26.9 26.6 27.3 ATS Record 8-8-0 6-2-0 2-6-0 Over/Under Record 10-7-0 6-3-0 4-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 14-2 7-2 7-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Vikings Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.4 46.8 45.8 Implied Team Total AVG 25.0 25.1 24.9 ATS Record 7-8-1 4-4-0 3-4-1 Over/Under Record 11-6-0 7-2-0 4-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 12-0 8-0 4-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-4 0-1 1-3

