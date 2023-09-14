The San Francisco 49ers have +700 odds to win the Super Bowl, second-best in the NFL as of September 14.

Watch the 49ers this season on Fubo!

49ers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: -400

-400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +700

Looking to place a futures bet on the 49ers to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

San Francisco Betting Insights

San Francisco won 11 games against the spread last season, failing to cover six times.

A total of nine 49ers games last season hit the over.

San Francisco was a tough matchup for opposing teams last season, as it ranked top-five in both total offense (fifth-best with 365.6 yards per game) and total defense (best with 300.6 yards allowed per game) this year.

The 49ers had an 8-1 record at home and were 5-3 on the road last year.

San Francisco won once as an underdog (1-1) a year ago, and went 12-3 as the favored team.

49ers Impact Players

Christian McCaffrey rushed for 1,139 yards (67.0 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games last year.

McCaffrey also had 85 receptions for 741 yards and five TDs.

In the passing game, Brandon Aiyuk scored eight TDs, catching 78 balls for 1,015 yards (59.7 per game).

In the passing game a season ago, George Kittle scored 11 TDs, hauling in 60 balls for 765 yards (51.0 per game).

Deebo Samuel had 56 catches for 632 yards (48.6 per game) and two touchdowns in 13 games.

On defense last year, Nick Bosa helped lead the way with 51 tackles, 19.0 TFL, 18.5 sacks, and one pass defended in 16 games.

Bet on 49ers to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

49ers Player Futures

2023-24 49ers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Steelers W 30-7 +6600 2 September 17 @ Rams - +10000 3 September 21 Giants - +8000 4 October 1 Cardinals - +50000 5 October 8 Cowboys - +1000 6 October 15 @ Browns - +1800 7 October 23 @ Vikings - +5000 8 October 29 Bengals - +1400 BYE - - - - 10 November 12 @ Jaguars - +2000 11 November 19 Buccaneers - +12500 12 November 23 @ Seahawks - +5000 13 December 3 @ Eagles - +800 14 December 10 Seahawks - +5000 15 December 17 @ Cardinals - +50000 16 December 25 Ravens - +1600 17 December 31 @ Commanders - +10000 18 January 7 Rams - +10000

Odds are current as of September 14 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.