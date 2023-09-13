The WNBA schedule on Wednesday will see the Chicago Sky (18-22) visiting Kelsey Plum and the Las Vegas Aces (34-6) at Michelob ULTRA Arena, with the matchup beginning at 10:00 PM ET.

In its last outing, Las Vegas picked up a 100-85 victory over Phoenix. The Aces were led by A'ja Wilson, who finished with 36 points, eight rebounds, five steals and three blocks, while Plum added 30 points and two steals. With Courtney Williams (23 PTS, 16 REB, 13 AST, 2 STL, 71.4 FG%, 2-2 from 3PT) contriburing the best performance on the team, Chicago won 102-91 against Connecticut. Elizabeth Williams also added 21 points and two steals to the effort.

Aces vs. Sky Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Aces (-2500 to win)

Aces (-2500 to win) Who's the underdog?: Sky (+1100 to win)

Sky (+1100 to win) What's the spread?: Aces (-16.5)

Aces (-16.5) What's the over/under?: 170.5

170.5 When: Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ESPN

Aces Season Stats

In terms of points, the Aces are thriving at both ends of the court, as they rank best in the league in points scored (92.8 per game) and second-best in points allowed (80.3 per contest).

Las Vegas is fifth in the WNBA with 34.8 boards per game so far this season. Meanwhile, it ranks sixth with 34.3 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Aces have been racking up assists in 2023, ranking second-best in the WNBA with 21.7 assists per game.

Las Vegas ranks best in the WNBA by committing just 11.1 turnovers per game. In terms of forced turnovers, it ranks fifth in the league (13.2 per contest).

The Aces are playing well in terms of three-point shooting, as they rank second-best in the league in treys (9.3 per game) and second-best in shooting percentage from downtown (37.2%).

Las Vegas is ceding 7.7 threes per game (seventh-ranked in league). It is allowing opponents to shoot 34.3% (sixth-ranked) from downtown.

Aces Home/Away Splits

The Aces have scored at a higher clip in home games than away from home in the 2023 season (94.4 at home versus 91.3 on the road), though they have surrendered fewer points in home games than on the road (76.9 opponent points per home game versus 83.7 on the road).

At home, Las Vegas averages 35.2 rebounds per game and allow its opponents to grab 34.2, while on the road it averages 34.5 per game and allows 34.5.

The Aces average 21.9 assists per home game, 0.4 more than their road game average in 2023 (21.5). The 2023 WNBA campaign has seen Las Vegas turn the ball over less at home (9.9 per game) than on the road (12.4). It has forced more turnovers at home (13.7 per game) than on the road (12.7).

This year, the Aces are averaging 10 made three-pointers per game at home and 8.6 on the road (while making 37.8% from deep in home games compared to 36.6% on the road).

Las Vegas allows 0.9999999999999991 fewer three-pointers when playing at home (7.2 per game) than on the road (8.2). It also allows a lower three-point shooting percentage at home (32.7% in home games compared to 35.7% on the road).

Aces Moneyline and ATS Records

The Aces have won 33 of the 38 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (86.8%).

The Aces have played six times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -2500 or shorter, and claimed a victory in each game.

Against the spread, Las Vegas is 20-19-0 this season.

Las Vegas' ATS record as 16.5-point favorites or more is 8-4.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Aces' implied win probability is 96.2%.

