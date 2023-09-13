The San Francisco Giants (74-71) host the Cleveland Guardians (69-77) at 3:45 PM ET on Wednesday, with both teams hoping to win the series.

The Giants will give the nod to Kyle Harrison (1-1, 4.87 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Guardians will turn to Logan Allen (7-7, 3.68 ERA).

Giants vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Harrison - SF (1-1, 4.87 ERA) vs Allen - CLE (7-7, 3.68 ERA)

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Harrison

The Giants will send Harrison (1-1) to the mound for his fifth start this season.

The left-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed five hits in five innings pitched against the Colorado Rockies on Saturday.

The 22-year-old has an ERA of 4.87 and 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .244 in four games this season.

Harrison has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Allen

Allen (7-7 with a 3.68 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 117 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 23rd of the season.

The lefty's last appearance was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

In 22 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.68, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .254 against him.

Allen has seven quality starts under his belt this season.

Allen will look to build on a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.3 frames per appearance).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 22 outings this season.

