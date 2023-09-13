Wilmer Flores' San Francisco Giants (74-71) and Jose Ramirez's Cleveland Guardians (69-77) will go head to head in the series rubber match on Wednesday, September 13 at Oracle Park. The game will start at 3:45 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Giants as -130 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Guardians +110 moneyline odds to win. An 8-run total has been set in this matchup.

Giants vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Kyle Harrison - SF (1-1, 4.87 ERA) vs Logan Allen - CLE (7-7, 3.68 ERA)

Giants vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Giants Moneyline Guardians Moneyline Run Line Total DraftKings -130 +110 - 8 Bet on this game with DraftKings BetMGM -130 +110 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Discover More About This Game

Giants vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have been favorites in 71 games this season and won 38 (53.5%) of those contests.

The Giants have a 31-23 record (winning 57.4% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from San Francisco, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

The Giants went 4-1 over the five games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), San Francisco and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Guardians have been chosen as underdogs in 70 games this year and have walked away with the win 30 times (42.9%) in those games.

This year, the Guardians have won 18 of 46 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 2-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +10000 15th 3rd Win NL West +3000 - 2nd

