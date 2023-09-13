Bo Naylor and the Cleveland Guardians take the field on Wednesday at Oracle Park against Kyle Harrison, who is projected to start for the San Francisco Giants. First pitch will be at 3:45 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Giants vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Read More About This Game

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants rank 19th in MLB action with 159 total home runs.

San Francisco's .391 slugging percentage ranks 24th in MLB.

The Giants' .240 batting average ranks 22nd in MLB.

San Francisco has the No. 22 offense in baseball, scoring 4.3 runs per game (624 total runs).

The Giants rank 20th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .315.

The Giants strike out 9.3 times per game, the No. 25 mark in MLB.

The pitching staff for San Francisco has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the majors.

San Francisco has the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.03).

Giants pitchers combine for the No. 9 WHIP in MLB (1.249).

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Harrison gets the start for the Giants, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.87 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 20 1/3 innings pitched.

The lefty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

Harrison is aiming for his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages five innings per appearance on the hill.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 9/8/2023 Rockies W 9-8 Home Kyle Harrison Ty Blach 9/9/2023 Rockies W 9-1 Home Logan Webb Chase Anderson 9/10/2023 Rockies W 6-3 Home Keaton Winn Peter Lambert 9/11/2023 Guardians W 5-4 Home Alex Cobb Gavin Williams 9/12/2023 Guardians L 3-1 Home Sean Manaea Cal Quantrill 9/13/2023 Guardians - Home Kyle Harrison Logan Allen 9/14/2023 Rockies - Away Logan Webb Chase Anderson 9/15/2023 Rockies - Away Logan Webb Peter Lambert 9/16/2023 Rockies - Away Alex Cobb Kyle Freeland 9/17/2023 Rockies - Away - Chris Flexen 9/19/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Kyle Harrison Zac Gallen

