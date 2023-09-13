Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians will look to knock off Mike Yastrzemski and the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday at 3:45 PM ET at Oracle Park.

The favored Giants have -135 moneyline odds against the underdog Guardians, who are listed at +110. The total for the matchup has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Giants vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Giants Recent Betting Performance

The Giants have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Giants and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

The Giants have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have a 38-33 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 53.5% of those games).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, San Francisco has a 29-21 record (winning 58% of its games).

The Giants have a 57.4% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

San Francisco has had an over/under set by bookmakers 144 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 62 of those games (62-77-5).

The Giants have a 4-8-0 record against the spread this season (covering only 33.3% of the time).

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 42-32 32-39 29-34 45-36 50-53 24-17

