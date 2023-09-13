Wednesday's contest that pits the San Francisco Giants (74-71) against the Cleveland Guardians (69-77) at Oracle Park is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Giants. First pitch is at 3:45 PM ET on September 13.

The Giants will give the nod to Kyle Harrison (1-1) versus the Guardians and Logan Allen (7-7).

Giants vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 3:45 PM ET

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

Giants vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Giants 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Giants Performance Insights

The Giants have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Giants' last 10 games.

The Giants have entered the game as favorites 71 times this season and won 38, or 53.5%, of those games.

San Francisco has a record of 31-23 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Giants have a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

San Francisco ranks 22nd in the majors with 624 total runs scored this season.

The Giants have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.03).

Giants Schedule